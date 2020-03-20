Kartik Aaryan Makes A Monologue On #CoronaStopKarona; Goes VIRAL With Applauses Within Minutes!

Kartik Aaryan is known for his amazing monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Well, the actor has made good use of his monologue skills and shared an important message for people to stay safe and indoor during the coronavirus crisis.

In his 2 minutes 24 seconds monologue, the Love Aaj Kal actor has said, “Problem? Problem hai yeh ke hum sab genius hai. Aur kya problem hai? Problem yeh hai ke hume kisiki sunni hi nahi hai. Subah shaam Netflix and chill ke sapne dekhne hai lekin jab 2 hafte ghar baithne ko mil raha hai toh hume kaam pe jaana hai.”

He added, “Jab Modiji (PM Narendra Modi) bol rahe hai, Trump (US President Donald Trump) bhaisahaab bol rahe hai ki social distancing kar lo, thode din dur reh lo, toh sunn lo na, inko aata hai. Dr Fauci (Anthony Fauci) duniya ka sabse bada expert hai viruso ka. Wo bhi bol raha hai agar overreaction bhi lag raha hai na toh bhi ghar baitho. Aur yaha log train pakad pakad ke aa rahe hai Juhu beach par pav bhaji khaane. Fauci dekh lega na toh naukri chod dega, depression mein aa jayega bechara.”

He ends the video by saying, “Khud pe aur dusre pe bharosa karona. Please party mat karona, travel mat karona, logon ko mat milona, Netflix akele karona, ghar se kaam karona… Karona stop Corona”.

Kartik Aaryan captioned the video, “#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽

@narendramodi

we are with you Sir !!”

Watch the video below:

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020

Kartik’s video regarding the awareness of coronavirus and requesting people to stay home received a positive response from people. One of this followers wrote, “Great !!

You are a role model of millions – if you can maintain social distance from your fans, why can’t they ?”

Another person tweeted, “Haha good one Corona stop Karo na”.

Read the reactions below:

Great !!

You are a role model of millions – if you can maintain social distance from your fans, why can’t they ? pic.twitter.com/j4d7NkN975 — Pallavi (@pallavict) March 19, 2020

Well said Koki!! 😘😘 — SidNaaz_Soulmates 💙 (@Sidnaaz_Forever) March 19, 2020

Haha good one Corona stop Karo na — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) March 19, 2020

Me tumhe pahle Bollywood actor samta tha.. 😭😭😭 But… pic.twitter.com/DEO8EtRxVI — nick (@Nikkisoindi007) March 19, 2020

Awesome 👏👏👏 this is how ppl should contribute. Hats off 2 u. — Jerry (@JerryBhutia) March 19, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, PM Narendra Modi has announced a Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm and requested Indians to stay inside their houses.

