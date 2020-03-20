BREAKING! ’83 Postponed – We’ll Have To Now Wait Longer To Witness Ranveer Singh As The Legendary Kapil Dev & Team’s Victory!

Adding to the films that the Coronavirus pandemic has laid its wrath on, is Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s ambitious project ’83. The production house just a few moments ago has confirmed that the release date of the 1983 World Cup biopic has been pushed as a precautionary measure against the widespread and rampantly contagion pandemic. Below are all the details.

For the unversed, Coronavirus Pandemic that hit the globe almost a month ago now has been spreading across and claiming lives in huge numbers. As a precautionary measure, Bollywood has decided to shut down for sometime and all the productions, shootings and releases have been stalled.

Ranveer Singh starrer ’83 that stars him as iconic cricketer Kapil Dev was set for a April 10, 2020 release. But turns out, just like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the film has been pushed and the makers announced the same on their social media handle.

The new release date has not been announced, and will be only decided once the pandemic subsides and takes a back seat.

Talking about ’83, the film will showcase India’s iconic victory at the 1983 Cup at the Lords Garden. The film directed by Kabir Khan also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk and an ensemble. The film will have Deepika Padukone play Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife in a special appearance.

83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care.

We shall be back soon!

.@kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @ipritamofficial @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/wS0Anl8BM2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 20, 2020

The posters of the films have been welcomed with open arms and Ranveer’s glimpses as Kapil Dev have made the film an anticipated and one of the most awaited ones.

With event films like Sooryavanshi, Coolie No. 1 and now ’83 getting pushed ahead, the re arrangements of the dates is sure going to be a task.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!