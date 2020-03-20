Nirbhaya Case: After 7 Years, 4 Gang Rape Convicts Hanged In Tihar Jail; Twitter Says ‘FINALLY JUSTICE SERVED”

In 2012, 6 accused men were arrested in Delhi in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. On Friday, at 5:30 am, the aforesaid were hanged to death at Tihar Jail, New Delhi. This landmark step has been taken after 7 years as people around the country were waiting for strict action against the convicts.

On December 16, 2012, 6 men named Ram Singh, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh along with a 17-year-old juvenile brutally raped a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in Delhi in a bus. She suffered a lot of internal and external injuries on her body which led to her unfortunate death.

One of the rapists, Ram Singh had committed suicide in 2013 in his cell and the juvenile was released from the jail a few years later. However, Nirbhaya’s parents and the whole nation have been waiting for the law to apply capital punishment to the 4 convicts and it finally happened.

As reported by News 18, about this execution, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “Finally the convicts will be hanged. Now I will get peace.”

As soon as the news was out, many people took to their Twitter page to laud the decision. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Justice delayed, but not denied.

Finally all victims hanged up

#NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaCase #NirbhayaJustice #NirbhayaCaseConvicts #NirbhayaConvict #NirbhayaCase”.

Another person tweeted, "Finally justice delivered to Nirbhaya!

Better late than never!!

#NirbhayaVerdict #nirbhayaconvicts #NirbhayaCaseConvicts”.

Read the tweets below:

The country's daughter have got justice.

Thank You to the Judiciary, Thank You Prime Minister, Thank You President, Thank You Court for rejecting the delay tactics. Thank You to both the lawyers. May Gob Bless Her Soul !#NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaCaseConvicts #nirbhayaconvicts — SIDHARTH OFFICIAL FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) March 20, 2020

7 years, 3 months 6 days….. After a long wait finally the justice is served…

Justice delayed, but not denied.

All four convicts in the #NirbhayaCase have been hanged at #TiharJail.#NirbhayaJustice #NirbhayaCaseConvicts — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) March 20, 2020

Woke up to the incredible news that all #NirbhayaCaseConvicts are finally executed. it took 7yrs of constant legal battle by 2 brave woman- the mother n lawyer for this day to come. We the Indian women, salute you! #NirbhayaCaseConvicts — Dashrath Chauhan (@Dashrath9877) March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya’s mother’s Asha Devi told the reporters, “We will continue our fight for justice for India’s daughters. Our wait for justice was painful and agonising. We finally got justice. I hugged my daughter’s photo.”

She added, “The beasts have been hanged. I want to thank everyone, judiciary, government for this. The courts proactively dismissed all petitions. The country was ashamed in 2012.”

