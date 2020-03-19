From Mirzapur To Sacred Games – 7 Indian Web Series That Drove The Audiences INSANE!

Netflix series or films from the West is fine and all, but when it comes to ventures from our own homeground, the hype is unprecedented. Imagine the level of craze for a Guru like Pankaj Tripathi in Sacred Games or the massive buzz around something so realistic as Delhi Crime, is there any better?

While we’re on our quarantine period, why not have a look at those classic creations that drove the Indian crowd crazy. From Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Sacred Games to Ali Fazal’s Mirzapur, take a took at the 5 Indian web series which earned massive fame upon their release:

Sacred Games

The show witnessed an altogether unique kind of craze with its first season. Be it Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui or his Kukoo AKA Kubbra Sait, each and every character of the show turned into a popular name. Soon, memes trend followed along with dialogues like ‘Sab marenge bas Trivedi bachega’ and ‘kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai’ going viral all across.

The anticipation for the second season remained mad too, with Pankaj Tripathi as Guru Ji and Surveen Chawla as Jojo receiving massive praise for their portrayal. However, the reviews for Sacred Games 2 remained mixed.

Mirzapur

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal’s show remained another masterpiece with no filter whatsoever. While Guddu bhaiya AKA Ali remained amongst top favourites, the remaining cast including Shweta Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Sheeba Chadha amongst others were lauded for their kickass portrayal too.

With the second season coming up, the anticipation as well as expectations remain sky high, and fans don’t escape a single piece of information regarding the thriller. Isn’t that enough to explain the buzz?

Made In Heaven

Who ever thought two wedding planners who’re business partners could have such in-depth issues in their personal lives? The Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur show delved into some harsh reality of the society in today’s date. But what broke all the barriers and showcased the today’s progressive world were the bold scenes between the lead actor and Vikrant Massey. The show grabbed a lot of eyeballs for the same, adding to its good content.

Delhi Crime

Based from real life incidences of rape and sexual assault in the country, Delhi Crime showcased a never-seen-before side to the entire scenario. The Rasika Dugal show witnesses how the cops deal with the crime amidst the on-going rage amidst the citizens, and what all goes behind the scenes. Delhi Crime was appreciated highly for its realistic approach, and with the upcoming season, viewers are excited to see what’s new on the platter.

TVF Pitchers

Pitchers is a story based on entrepreneurship. The story revolves around four friends – Naveen, Jitendra, Yogendra, Saurabh who are tired of their 9-5 routine and are waiting for a big break. Finally. They decide to start their own startup company. The journey shows how they evolve as friends as well as a team and work together to make their dreams come true.

Inside Edge

It’s widely known now – Bollywood and Cricket make the perfect combination! And when it’s something of sorts of IPL involving gambling and the consequences of it, who wouldn’t be intrigued? There’s romance, there’s crime, there’s thrill adding onto the best of the two subjects that every Indian looks forward too!

While the first part of this Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi starrer made a lot of noise over who the characters may be loosely based on, the sequel has failed to grab equal attention amidst viewers.

The Family Man

Amazon Prime India’s The Family Man revolves around the life of an ordinary middle class man Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) who works with the special cell of National Investigation Agency. He’s been allotted a very important mission and the show tracks his journey and how he managed to keep this secret from his family.

