Armaan Malik’s First English Single ‘Control’ Out! You’ll Be Hooked To This Infectious & Catchy Track

After keeping everyone excited for a week, Armaan Malik has finally dropped his first English single ‘Control’. The talented singer signed a deal with Arista Records for the same. For a week, he kept teasing his fans by sharing a few lyrics and a small glimpse of his video on social media pages. Well, now that the song is officially out, we must say, Armaan has totally nailed it.

The Naina singer shared the song on his official YouTube page. The song is directed by Bobby Hanaford and the video looks promising, dark and sensuous. Armaan Malik’s Control is a total earworm and the music is infectious. Looking at the video and listening to him sing in English doesn’t seem like this is his first English single.

Control is a soothing melody and you’ll definitely keep listening to it on loop and enjoy its catchy beats.

Watch the song below:

Meanwhile, earlier in a statement, about Control, the Sau Aasmaan singer said, “To write and release English music has been my dream for as long as I can remember and I couldn’t have found a better family than Arista Records to be starting this new journey with. There’s no better feeling than to know that I’m in such good hands with an executive like David Massey, who truly believes in me, this project and also shares the same vision as me about global music. We have been working on this for about a year now and I can’t control my excitement to share this new side of me with the world.”

What do you have to say about Armaan’s English single Control? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!