NirbhayaCase LIVE: From Preity Zinta To Raveena Tandon – Celebs React To Convict Hangings

Ever since 2012, citizens have been awaiting justice in the Nirbhaya gang rape case. While 4 convicted men were given capital punishment, the hangings had seen a delay multiple time. However, the sun rose up with justice today as the rapists were hanged to death. The entire country has expressed their happiness, and so are the celebs speaking up.

From Priety Zinta to Raveena Tandon, check out the celebrity reactions on justice that has finally been prevailed in the Nirbhaya case:

Urvashi Dholakia:

We waited 7 years for this news.. and these monster lived 7 years extra.. This could have been happened long ago.. but finally REST IN PEACE NIRBHAYA! #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice

We waited 7 years for this news.. and these monster lived 7 years extra..

Raveena Tandon:

Good Riddance . The planet is less 4 monsters . 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice . High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest .

Ranvir Shorey:

Let’s talk about a rape free society before a capital punishment free society. #NirbhayaCase

Preity Zinta:

Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya

Manoj Muntashir:

आज भारत के जनसंख्या रेजिस्टर से वो चार नाम मिट गए, जिनके आगे ग़लती से ‘जानवर’ की जगह ‘पुरुष’ लिख दिया गया था. बधाई हो #Nirbhaya #NirbhayaCase

Bhagyashree:

Justice served! Pray for peace to #Nirbhaya ‘s parents. Finally recieved closure after a battle of 7years. #NirbhayaCase #JusticeForNirbhaya

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Beginning the day with the incredible news that the #Nirbhayacase convicts are executed. Justice has been served.

Shakti Mohan:

A big win for us #NirbhayaVerdict

Esha Deol:

#NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice

Esha Gupta:

Finally justice is served..big kudos from the nation to

@Seemasamridhi

for fighting this war with full determination.. and let’s not forget more criminals like this will walk freely thanks to a**h*** like AP singh defending the rapists #NirbhayaGetsJustice

