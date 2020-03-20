Post Met Gala, Now Cannes Film Festival Postponed Owing To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The Cannes Film Festival has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision came out 3 days after Met Gala, that has also been pushed ahead. Festival de Cannes was supposed to take place from May 12 to 23. The organisers took to their Twitter page to share the news as the gala event won’t be happening on the planned dates.

The official statement read, “Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://festival-cannes.com/en/infos-communiques/communique/articles/cannes-international-film-festival-press-release”.

Spike Lee, director and activist spoke to Variety about postponing Cannes ad said that people are dying and the world is at war. Lee said, “The world has changed and it’s changing every day. People are dying and France’s president has said, several times — I’m paraphrasing — ‘We are at war.’ We are in a war-like time.”

Check out the tweet:

https://twitter.com/Festival_Cannes/status/1240719066823667712?s=20

Spike Lee further added, “The stuff that we love has to take a back seat: movies, TV, sports, the NBA is a global sport, baseball. So many things have been postponed, and I agree with this move.”

Not just the Cannes Film Festival or Met Gala, even the shooting and releasing of many films worldwide are called off to avoid large gathering. The decisions are made to avoid the spread of coronavirus severely than it already is.

