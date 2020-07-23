Popstar Britney Spears’ 12-year long conservatorship has grabbed a lot of attention now. The singer was virtually supposed to appear in front of the judge today, to discuss the same case. But according to the latest reports, Spears did not make it to the court. Below is everything that happened in the court today.

For the unversed, Britney Spears is under a court-ordered Conservatorship for 12 years. The pop star is under her legal guardian Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears. All her decisions are to be taken by her legal guardians for this period.

According to the latest reports by The Blast, the documents state that Britney Spears did not make it to the court hearing. The document listed 10 names who appeared in front of the judge, and Britney wasn’t the one amid them.

The court doc about the Britney’s case read, “The following parties are present for the aforementioned proceeding: Samuel Ingham, Attorney; Jodi Montgomery, Nominee; James Spears, Petitioner; Lynne Spears, Interested Party; Lauriann Wright. Attorney for Petitioner; Geraldine Wyle Attorney; Jeryll Cohen, Attorney; Yasha Bronshteyn, Attorney; Gladstone N. Jones; Otis King”

On the other hand, Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears and her long time conservator, requested the court to lock his daughter’s case from public view. Meanwhile, fans of the pop sensation gathered outside the court to protest against the conservatorship and free Britney Spears.

