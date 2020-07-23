Did Amber Heard REALLY Burn A Cigarette On Johnny Depp’s Cheeks? Aquaman Actress Answers

Actor Jonny Depp and actress ex-wife Amber Heard’s libel case is still going strong. The actor, who sued The Sun for labelling him as a ‘wife beater’, was accused of being violent towards Amber. Now, Heard denies some accusations against her as well.

Johnny Depp’s attorney, Eleanor Laws, asked Amber Heard if she burned her ex-husband’s cheek with a cigarette during a fight.

Amber was quick to deny the claim, saying, “No. Johnny [burned his cheek] right in front of me. He often did things like that.”

Eleanor further said that even Amber Heard would get angry sometimes, “You would get yourself into rages on some occasions.”

The Aquaman actress defended herself, “Sometimes I would get angry but not to the extent of throwing something offensively. Sometimes I get angry and lose my cool, yes.”

She said that she only threw things at Johnny Depp when she was trying to “escape Johnny when he was beating me up.”

The actress has accused her husband of beating her many times during their relationship. On the other hand, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor claims that it is not him, but Amber, who is the ‘violent one’ in their relationship.

Amber has also accused her ex-husband of destroying her image in the media and “and embarrass and harass me and the people around me, including potential witnesses.”

Amber Heard said, “This campaign has affected my professional life, my personal life, and my well-being.”

What do you think about the case between the famous couple? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

