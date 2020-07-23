From Avengers: Endgame To Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, Check Out The Top 10 Grossing Sci-Fi Films Worldwide

Sci-fi is one of the most loved genre worldwide and we say that because some of the topmost grossing films worldwide belong to it. Today, we bring you a list of Top-grossing sci-fi films worldwide and the way they performed at the box office proves how much the audience loves this genre.

The most interesting part is that all of these films are among the Top 25 worldwide grossers of All Time. This means among every 2-3 top grossers, 1 film belongs to the sci-fi genre. Isn’t that cool?

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossing sci-fi films.

1) Avengers: Endgame

2019 film, Avengers: Endgame stands at the top of the list with a business of $2,798 million. The mega-budget Marvel film featuring all the Avengers isn’t just the highest-grossing sci-fi film but the highest-grossing film of All Time. The Russo Brothers directed film crossed the long-standing record of Avatar to rule the chart.

2) Avatar

Before Avengers: Endgame happened in 2019, it was James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar which rules the chart of worldwide top grossers. Needless to say, it was also the top-grossing sci-fi film of All Time. Right now it’s the 2nd highest-grossing sci-film of Hollywood and that’s a huge feat to maintain.

Avatar had done a worldwide business of $2,790 million according to Box Office Mojo.

3) Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Star Wars series has played a huge role in bringing the sci-fi boom in the cinema. J.J. Abrams directed 2015 Star Wars film did an astonishing business of $2,068 million at the worldwide box office and stands tall as 3rd highest-grossing sci-fi film of All Time.

4) Avengers: Infinity War

The second-highest-grossing film of MCU, Avengers: Infinity War did a business of $2,048 million at the worldwide box office. Back in 2018, when the film released it was MCU’s first film to cross the elite $2 billion mark and right now it stands as the 4th highest-grossing sci-fi film so far.

5) The Avengers

The 2012 sci-fi film was the first MCU film in which all the Avengers collaborated to fight the evil. The film was a huge hit worldwide and did a business of $1,519 million.

6) Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers has clearly contributed a lot in making the sci-fi reach masses quite frequently. The 2015 film Avengers: Age Of Ultron was yet another sixer by MCU. The film did a global business of $1,403 million and is the 6th highest-grossing sci-fi film.

7) Black Panther

This is 5th Avenger film on the list. Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman did a worldwide business of $1,347 million and proved to be a huge box office winner.

8) Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

The 2017 Star Wars film performed extremely well at the box office and almost touched the $1.5 billion mark. With a global business of $1,333 million, the Rian Johnson-directed film is the 8th highest-grossing sci-fi film.

9) Iron Man 3

The 3rd part in the Iron Man franchise, Iron Man 3 did amazing business all over. Back in 2013, the film collected $1,215 million worldwide.

10) Captain America: Civil War

The 2016 film divided Avengers into two sides. While one side was led by Captain America, the other one was led by Iron Man. The film was again a huge hit and did a global business of $1,153 million.

Which is your most favourite sci-fi films among these?

