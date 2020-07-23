Harry Styles' New Moustache Look Is BREAKING The Internet; Fans Have Some Insane Reactions, Check Out!
Harry Styles’ New Moustache Look Is BREAKING The Internet; Fans Have Some Insane Reactions, Check Out!

One Direction’s Harry Styles literally invented moustache, at least that’s what his fans think. The 26-year-old singer recently debuted his new look on Instagram and it has become the talk of the talk. From fans to friends, everyone has views on the same.

Harry Styles recently visited a popular chef’s refinery called Villa Manodori which has a collection of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegar. It’s run by Chef Massimo Bottura and is located in Italy.

Villa Manodori shared a picture of Harry Styles holding a bottle of balsamic vinegar on their Instagram account and it went viral in no time.

Take a look:

Are we the only ones singing Watermelon Sugar, HIGH looking at this Harry Styles picture?

Take a look at some insane reactions by his fans here:

Haha! Don’t we all feel the same about Harry Styles new moustache look? Totally.

Meanwhile, One Direction just 10 today and fans across the globe are going gaga over it. After four long years, they have shared a post on their official Instagram page and fans are desperately waiting for what they have in box for them.

Tell us in the comments section below if you’re as excited as we are for the reunion.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out