Harry Styles’ New Moustache Look Is BREAKING The Internet; Fans Have Some Insane Reactions, Check Out!

One Direction’s Harry Styles literally invented moustache, at least that’s what his fans think. The 26-year-old singer recently debuted his new look on Instagram and it has become the talk of the talk. From fans to friends, everyone has views on the same.

Harry Styles recently visited a popular chef’s refinery called Villa Manodori which has a collection of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegar. It’s run by Chef Massimo Bottura and is located in Italy.

Villa Manodori shared a picture of Harry Styles holding a bottle of balsamic vinegar on their Instagram account and it went viral in no time.

Take a look:

Are we the only ones singing Watermelon Sugar, HIGH looking at this Harry Styles picture?

Take a look at some insane reactions by his fans here:

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

listen i get that we're freaking out over the mustache but wHERE ARE HIS RINGS @ HARRY STYLES PICK UP THE PHONE I JUST WANNA TALK 😃😃😃 pic.twitter.com/l2gVNp3wfi — ig: hazlovestommo¹ᴰ (@_hazlovestommo) July 17, 2020

Harry Styles is the new Freddie Mercury everyone ,, i love the mustache ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rCbtr5FulU — 4 your eyez only🤍 (@fuck18months) July 18, 2020

only harry styles can make the perv mustache look hot pic.twitter.com/LAk7c4FCVm — layla (@daisyjosne) July 17, 2020

Harry Styles may be the only person who could wear a mustache like this and still look good ;) pic.twitter.com/9vW2GIJEdp — sleepy dino🌙🦖 (@sleepymonv) July 18, 2020

BRUH THE LITTLE DETAILS I WAS LOOKING FOR ON HARRY STYLES JANSKSNDNDKDN I HATE MYSELF.. no polish on his nails, the giant a*s stain on his shoes and the mismatch laces, his gorgeous locks, and the mustache… perfection and then the mf outfit tooooo pic.twitter.com/HM3zYMkFK2 — ¹ᴰAsk me if I give a motherfuck ?!!ᴛᴘᴡᴋ (@imnobody0_0_) July 17, 2020

girl i just sit back and eat up everything harry does i hate moustache and beard but i will eat it up just when harry fucking styles have them i hate long haired men they look so gross to me but im literally a sucker for long hair harry this isn't my life this is a joke — emma. (@hstyleswomen) July 18, 2020

Haha! Don’t we all feel the same about Harry Styles new moustache look? Totally.

Meanwhile, One Direction just 10 today and fans across the globe are going gaga over it. After four long years, they have shared a post on their official Instagram page and fans are desperately waiting for what they have in box for them.

Tell us in the comments section below if you’re as excited as we are for the reunion.

