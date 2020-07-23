Big Brother Host Julie Chen Latest Tweet Gets Fans Hyped For BB22

Big Brother host Julie Chen is back to host the latest season of the reality show. Following a lot of indications that the Big Brother 22 cast will officially be announced soon, Julie took to social media to post a huge tease of her own.

Earlier today, TMZ dropped a report that included some of the people they claim are part of the Big Brother 22. None of the names of the cast has been confirmed by CBS, yet. It might just be a matter of time before a real BB22 cast list gets revealed and fans start seeing the contestant locked in the house in the promos.

Talking about Julie Chen, she often put up photos and videos with no explanation spurring further rumours about what might happen on the show or what she is referencing. And this is precisely what she did with a new video on Twitter. She teased what’s coming, but didn’t go into explaining what she was talking about. Here’s what she shared on her Twitter handle:

Looking at the video, are you wondering what’s in the cup? Well, our attention is more on what’s playing the background. Taylor Swift’s song, 22, is playing which Chen shows us her bee cup. This post can very well be a direct reference to the upcoming 22nd season of Big Brother. And the lyric that leads up to Taylor saying 22 in the clip is what fans should focus on.

One of the words that Taylor mentions is ‘magical’, and another is ‘confused.’ Well, we wonder if the season is going to be magical or confusing! Another reason for it being magical is that we could be very close to seeing the Big Brother 22 season premiere. An official confirmation of the same is still awaited from CBS about the new season of the show.

With Julie Chen back as the Big Brother host this summer. It will be interesting to see exactly how involved she is in the taping of the show. Is she going to live in the bubble with the BB22 cast or will she be connecting to them through the internet for eviction interviews?

Let’s wait and watch.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!