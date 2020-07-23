Ahn Hye-jin better known by her stage name, Mamamoo Hwasa just released her cover singing Harry Styles ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and it’s so good. The South-Korean singer has a huge fan following on Instagram with almost 2.7 million followers.

Hwasa turns 25-year-old today and surprised her fans by releasing this cover and shared the good news on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Harry styles – Watermelon sugar cover”.

Meanwhile, One Direction is turning 10 today and celebrating a reunion tonight with all their fans across the globe.

We aren’t sure if Harry Styles has listened to this cover yet or not but we really hope he does.

Take a look at the full song here:

Mamamoo Hwasa has shot this entire video in her apartment, how cool is that!

Take a look at some of the best fan reactions on her Instagram post:

“Happy Birthday! 🎂✨ Hwasa you are an incredible idol, as you sing, as you dance, you make it incredible. You are a great inspiration to me, your songs have helped me a lot, the lyrics are very good. Have a very nice day. Say hello to the other girls for me. Hwasa, you are amazing!

never change, your fans love you too much. ❤❤✨✨”

“Funny how I don’t like the song from Harry but LOVE it from her 😂😂😂”

“better than the original? HAPPY BDAY HWASA!!! 😍😍😍”

“OMG YES QUEEN”

“Your voice is so… I don’t know how to explain it , but it’s sweet but it carries authority and a certain “power”, I don’t know but I’m completely in love with you and your voice ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

There’s so much love pouring in from all around for Hwasa cover and also sending her good wishes on her 25th birthday.

