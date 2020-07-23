Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Already Planning Their Marriage, Babies? Scoop Inside!

Things are getting steamy between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker. During their recent outing on Give Them Lala … With Randall, the couple went very public with their romance. The lovebirds talked about their chemistry with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. This is the first time when they’ve spoken together.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly joined Emmett – director of their upcoming film, Midnight — the in the Switchgrass — and Kent for a new episode of their podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. During this chat, the group spoke to celebrity astrologer Susan Miller. The couple hinted at their interest in possibly getting married and even having kids together in the future. Yes, guys, you read it right!

While chatting with each another about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox clarified, “We’re not engaged or anything like that.” However, she asked astrologer Miller if Kelly’s chart showed whether the person he’s going to marry in the future is someone famous. Miller said it’s possible, or it could be someone who’s “happy, or it could be a scholar.” Kelly chimed in saying, “Yeah, Megan is always really happy.”

Well… so are we going to hear some engagement news soon?

Further in the conversation, Machine Gun Kelly asked Miller if more kids are in his future. To which Miller replied, “You’d have no trouble having more children, none.” She added that it would likely be another girl. Megan Fox has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Casie.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will soon be seen together in the crime-thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. The film is directed by Randall Emmett.

