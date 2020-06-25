Watermelon Sugar Singer Harry Styles Keeps His Clothes Under FROZEN Vault & 24 Hours Surveillance!

If there’s anything more popular about Harry Styles is his couture. Watermelon Sugar singer’s wardrobe is something to die for. It’s elegant and dapper at the same time.

Harry Styles was recently dressed by designer Harris Reed who is now spilling some beans about the 26-year-old singer.

Harris Reed in a conversation with British GQ revealed how Harry preserves his one-of-a-kind clothes.

“I can’t say the place it’s positioned, however, all the things goes to an archive. It’s mainly like a big fridge — a frozen vault — someplace in London the place I’m not going to reveal. However the clothes all have 24 hours surveillance, which you’ll be able to have a look at through an iPad, particularly finished for his outfits, they usually have all been cryogenically frozen in time to protect them,” Reed said.

He continued, “That’s additionally what’s extra surreal for me. After his first solo tour that I produced 14-15 appears to be like for — he wore about six or seven — I used to be questioning the place the others had been and he was like, ‘Don’t fear, they’re all under surveillance.’ I used to be like, ‘Oh, that’s stylish.’”

Now, that’s typical Harry Styles behaviour. Isn’t it?

Harry Styles is hugely popular among women all around the world and has a massive fan following on social media. He has dated some A-Listers in the industry like Victoria’s Secret model, Kendall Jenner and singer Taylor Swift.

