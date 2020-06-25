Avengers: Endgame Trivia #87: When Spider-Man Was REJECTED For THIS Reason

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #87: Spider-Man currently portrayed by Tom Holland, whereas Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are the torchbearers. Way before that, when Spider-Man was introduced to the world of comics by the Stan man (Lee) and Steve Ditko, the idea was shunned.

Yup, all of this Toby, Andrew and Tom would have been impossible if Stan Lee wouldn’t have made extra efforts to push the idea of Spider-Man as a superhero. Because, Spider isn’t a very friendly Arachnid (yes, Spider isn’t an insect or a bug), and hence the idea of making it a superhero took efforts.

A trivia published on Screen Rant states: “For decades, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel’s best-loved superheroes. The friendly neighbourhood web-slinger has spawned multiple spin-offs and alternate versions, as well as film franchises, animated series, and countless merchandise. However, Peter Parker very nearly didn’t make it into the pages of the Marvel universe.”

It also adds, “When Stan Lee and Steve Ditko first pitched the character to publisher Martin Goodman, he hated the idea. Goodman believed that readers (especially children) hated spiders, so they would hate a character with spider powers. It was a reasonable enough assumption – after all, spiders aren’t exactly winning any prizes for best-loved-critter. However, the character was given a chance in the comics and became a huge hit, leading Goodman to eat his words… and Spider-Man to become one of the world’s most famous superheroes.”

