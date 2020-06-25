Beyonce’s MAMMOTH Salary For The Lion King Will Remind You Of The Roaring Lioness!

The Lion King has been special for multiple reasons. First, the film premiered in multiple languages. That witnessed our favourite celebrities across Hollywood as well as Bollywood be a part of it. From Beyonce to Donald Glover, Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan Khan – the cast included our favourites. But do you know of the massive amount the Single Ladies singer earned from it? Read on.

For the unversed, The Lion King witnessed Beyonce do a voiceover for the role of Nala. Initially, Simba’s best friend, Nala, the lioness becomes his wife by the end of The Lion King. She is one of the leading characters in the film. And when someone as reputed as Beyonce gets associated, only a mammoth paycheck can be expected in return.

The craze was such that The Lion King ended up becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Just not that, it is also the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2019 and 9th of all-time. With such massive profits, we’re only wondering about the royalties that the cast members would have enjoyed.

Getting back to Beyonce now. Initially, a report by The Hollywood Reporter stated that the Halo singer earned a whopping $15 million for her voiceover. Later, a report by Vibe, however, revealed that her salary has gone as massive as $25 million. When converted to INR, that makes it around 189 crores. Okay, wait, our head is spinning! Time out, please.

This kind of money is not even earned by leading actors in most films. And given the fact that this is not even Beyonce’s actual profession but a side job, only leaves our mind-boggled.

This huge sum from The Lion King also made her amongst the highest-paid actresses in 2019. Just one film, that’s all it took.

Stay tuned to this space as we reveal the salaries of other cast members from The Lion King.

