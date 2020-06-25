ThrowbackThursday: When Jennifer Aniston Felt UNSAFE In Her Own Household While Growing Up

Jennifer Aniston isn’t just talented but brave when it comes to her personal life. She has been through a really difficult time in life and came back even stronger than ever. The Friends actress has always been quite vocal about the hardships she faced while growing up and that she hasn’t really grown up in a healthy environment.

Jennifer Aniston sat with Sandra Bullock on her 51st birthday and revealed that she felt ‘unsafe’ in her own house while growing up.

Sandra Bullock asked the Morning Show actress how she always so full of “joy and positivity” and asked, “What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?”

Replying to Bullock, Jennifer Aniston said, “I guess I have my parents to thank”. The Friends actresses’ parents were both into the acting profession and met on the sets of ‘Days of our Lives’.

Jennifer Aniston further added, “It comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.”

The Morning show actresses’ parents split when she was just 9 years old and has been very vocal about her relationship with mother.

Back in 2005, Friends actress, Jennifer Aniston told Vanity Fair, “The choice of not speaking to Mom for a while – that’s ours. Nobody else has to understand it. I wouldn’t change my childhood, I wouldn’t change my heartaches … because I really love who I am, and am continuing to become.”

More power to you, Jennifer Aniston! Keep inspiring women around like the way you do.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!