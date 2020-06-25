Gal Gadot Says Wonder Woman 1984 Is Not A Sequel: “It’s A Whole New World”

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot who happens to be one of the most sought after actress in West, has been making headlines all across for all right reasons. The 35-year-old beauty who made her debut in Hollywood a decade back with Fast & Furious, keenly awaits the release of her much talked about superhero venture, Wonder Woman 1984.

The trailer of Gal Gadot starrer which released late last year has been very much liked by the audience. One must add that it does look quite promising with the actress in action. Following the global pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 which was slated to release this month has been pushed to October.

There have been constant speculations and rumours in the air about the film being a sequel to the original which released in 2017. Rubbishing all speculations and rumours, Gal Gadot and her co-star, actress Kristen Wiig in an interview to Total Film Magazine opened up on what the audience can expect from their film, Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot said, “We don’t pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago. So she’s been living for over six decades by herself, in man’s world, serving mankind and doing good.”

“This story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it’s Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). But other than that, it’s a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new.” added the actress.

Speaking on the same Gal’s co-star Kristen Wiig stated that it has no connection whatsoever with the original including the style, music and presentation parts. As she said “It really doesn’t feel like a sequel in that… everything’s different. The posters, the music, everything… Obviously the posters are different! I meant, like the style! A lot of time, with the sequel, you want to show the connection to the first one.”

Talking about a bit about her character Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot said, “I feel, in the first movie, a big thing that we played off was the naiveté of Diana. And she’s not naive anymore. She’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. We meet a very much evolved character in this one.”

More about Wonder Woman 1984, the film helmed by filmmaker Patty Jemkins, also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen in central roles.

The superhero venture is backed by DC Films.

