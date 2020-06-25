Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing’s Net Worth Indicates He Took The Quiz & SURELY Put His Career Before Men

Matthew Perry is one of the most renowned actors in the west. The Three To Tango actor rose to fame with the popular sitcom FRIENDS as Chandler Bing. Till date, the actor is known by his character name as it was so goddamn good that fans remember all of his puns from the show.

Matthew Perry comes from an ambitious family where his mother was a journalist and father was an actor so this PRO sarcasm, comebacks and acting kind of run in his genes.

Perry was just 15 when he moved to Los Angeles with his father and thank god for that, it motivated him to become an actor too.

Matthew made his Hollywood debut with A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon but unfortunately went unnoticed. The FRIENDS actors’ big break come in from Boys Will Be Boys series that came in 1987.

And his biggest break came in from FRIENDS in 1994 and that undoubtedly changed his career graph for good. Not just him the remaining cast members including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox; all of them became overnight sensations with a massive fan following.

Coming straight to the point, Matthew Perry’s net worth according to CheatSheet is $120 million. Yes, you read that right.

The FRIENDS took home some whopping paychecks and also loads of new career opportunities. Besides taking millions of dollars home from the show, the cast members are also paid royalties every year by the makers.

Perry surely deserves every worth of penny and has worked really hard for the same. The Boys Will Be Boys actor also owns a lavish villa in Malibu and a beautiful bachelor pad in Los Angeles.

