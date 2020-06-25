Eminem Responds To Revolt’s “Fu*k You Too” With An Apology

Eminem is known to pour his heart out in his words through rap. In a recently leaked verse, Slim Shady abused Revolt TV which is owned by another rapper Diddy aka Sean Combs.

Eminem’s latest track Bang which also features Conway The Machine was released a couple of days ago. In that track, there’s a stanza in which Em has abused Revolt TV.

The lines go as: “Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt,” he raps in the new verse. “Y’all are like a f*cked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke.”

This obviously didn’t go well with the folks down at Revolt TV. Taking to its official Instagram page, officials at Revolt posted, “F*ck you too Eminem.” It’s written on a plain Black background and in white font.

In a conversation with Billboard, officials at Revolt gave a statement which says, “REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.”

Eminem took to Twitter and tweeted an apology stating: “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack.”

It also reads, “I don’t have any issues with Revolt… I’d actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction.”

