It was in August 2018 when the death of actress Vanessa Marquez, who is popularly known for her role as nurse Wendy Goldman in popular American medical drama ER, took everyone by shock. The actress was shot dead by officers from the South Pasadena Police Department at her residence during a welfare check.

It was yesterday when Vanessa Marquez’s friends, family members, and former co-stars came out to file a false death claim at Los Angeles superior court to seek justice for the actress on behalf of her aged mom.

According to southpasadenan.com, The LA District Attorney on March 1 determined that the officers who shot Marquez, Christopher Perez, and Gilberto Carrillo, “acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others.”

As per CNN, the officials then(2018) told the portal that they were called to Vanessa Marquez’s residence and found her having seizures and appearing to be suffering from mental issues.

The same report also further stated that the investigators at that time had said that after trying to offer Vanessa Marquez medical help, she armed herself with what appeared to be a handgun and police opened fire. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Vanessa Marquez, apart from medical drama ER, also has acted in 1988 released drama venture Stand And Deliver.

