You Season 3: Penn Badgley AKA Joe Goldberg Fans, There's An Update On The Cast & It's Bittersweet!

Netflix is one of the most-streamed media service providers in the world. And You starring Penn Badgley who plays the lead role of Joe Goldberg is one of the best series available on the OTT platform. The last two seasons of the series have been hugely successful and joining the cast of the third season is Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle.

The last season of You starred Victoria Pedretti in a pivotal role who played the character of Love Quinn in the show.

Making the official announcement, Netflix Queue tweeted, “Fresh blood joining You Season 3: Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a “Mom-fluencer” who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle”

Talking about Joe’s character with TVLine, Penn said, “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end [of Season 2]. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

And as we all know the major twist in the second season, Joe’s love interest is pregnant. Talking about that, the Gossip Girl actor said, “Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure. And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

A while ago, Penn welcomed his first child with wife Domino Kirke and making the official announcement on Instagram, his wife wrote, “His heart shaped home ❣️ #40dayspostpartum #placentaart”

Also, take a look at this beautiful picture of Penn with his son, shared by his wife Domino.

The couple has been dating from 2014 and got married in February 2017 and welcomed their first child this year. Penn rose to fame with his character of Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl, which is one of the most renowned teen dramas of all time.

Are y’all excited for the season 3 of You? Tell us in the comments below.

