Gossip Girl was lengthy, but it was worth it. We waited for 6 seasons only to witness the most disappointing verdict. SPOILERS AHEAD: Little did we know that it will be Dan Humphrey, played by Penn Badgley who would turn out to be the mastermind behind it all. Blake Lively aka Serena van der Woodsen has mocked the finale all over again. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, last year, the writers revealed that Dan Humprey was not planned to be the ultimate mastermind. It was actually Eric van der Woodsen, but the prediction was already made by a publication. Owing to it all, the makers had to change the entire plan. They even decided on Nate Archibald (Chace Crowford) but that didn’t work out either.

In a recent happening, Blake Lively shared a user’s post that read, “We watched the entire series to find out IT’S DAN.” The actress reacted to the same saying, “You’re surprised… imagine how the writers felt.”

Well, clearly, Blake Lively aka Serena van der Woodsen wasn’t satisfied with the decision either.

Back in July, Chace Crowford and Penn Badgley got into a virtual reunion during the Variety’s Actors on Actors. The duo revealed how they now find the show ‘edgy’ and it makes them ‘uncomfortable.’

“I know that I watched with my now wife, with Domino [Kirke], before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode. I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable,” said Penn.

Chace Crawford too mocked, “The curtain has sort of dropped. Back in ’07, Gossip Girl was edgy. I know, man. That’s funny because it really was.”

Gossip Girl fans would know that the cast hasn’t had the best experience. Many of them aren’t even friends anymore and refuse on revisiting the old memories.

