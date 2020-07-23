Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are famous for being sarcastic with each other on social media. They never miss the opportunity to tease the other. Now, it looks like Blake Lively got a new opportunity to do just that.

Recently, Ryan remembered one of his roles from the 2010 movie Buried and went to Instagram to post about it. In the video he posted, Ryan’s character is seen buried underground while he sips from a flask.

Ryan Reynolds’ caption read, “Before Deadpool, I was an actor. One of my favorite projects was a film called ‘Buried,’ and it’s now on [Hulu]. 10 years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.”

It was an innocent tribute post, but Ryan Reynolds’ funny wife found a way to tease him. She commented, “I think this just got me pregnant.”

Her husband was not behind as he replied, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

Aren’t they cute!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met in 2010 while shooting for the Green Lantern. They started dating in 2011. The couple got married in 2012 and share three daughters, 5-year-old James, 3-years-old Inez, and a third one, whose name is not yet known. Their third child was born in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!