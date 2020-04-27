Blake Lively Trolls Husband Ryan Reynolds For Donning A Ponytail & We SO Wish To See Hugh Jackman Commenting On This

Hollywood actress Blake Lively poked fun at her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds quarantine hairstyle and how!

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to poke fun at her husband. She uploaded an image of the star’s new hairstyle, which showed off his tiny ponytail.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” she quipped on her caption, alongside a photograph of her husband rocking a tiny ponytail with a chic teal hair-tie.

Reynolds had a cheeky response to it.

“Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…,” the 43-year-old actor joked on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood couple recently donated $1 million to coronavirus relief. Reynolds said on Instagram: “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.” He wrote, “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection,” the “Deadpool” star added.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole. If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada,” he joked.

Meanwhile, we all know the comical feud between existing between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds over the years. It would be hilarious to see Hugh to ‘claw’ his way into this hilarious trolling.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!