Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee Feels Its Completely Unfair To Compare Kartik Aaryan With A Superstar Like Akshay Kumar

Acclaimed filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The young actors have been roped in place of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. But the move was not really lauded by most sections of netizens and cine-lovers.

While many questions Kartik Aaryan’s abilities to fill up the shoes of Akshay Kumar, most outright even refused to think of the possibility. However, Anees Bazmee has stuck to his cast and has finally broken his silence on the constant comparisons between Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar.

Anees Bazmee compared the amount of time that both actors have spent in the industry. The Total Dhamaal director says that while Akshay Kumar has been around way longer than Kartik Aaryan, the latter is still trying to find his footing.

Opening up about his thoughts, Anees Bazmee was quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, “I know there ought to be comparisons with Akshay, but that will be unfair because he has done so many films and been in the industry for almost 25 years. Kartik being compared to Akshay is just not reasonable. He is a hard-working boy belonging to a small town, he is really a simple and grounded boy.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan that was shot in Jaipur, the sequel will mostly be shot in Lucknow. “Earlier we shot in Jaipur, but the kind of haveli we wanted was not available, so we had to move out to Lucknow. We have finished about 25 days of the shooting schedules.”

Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi and Shiney Ahuja among others. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be featuring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in crucial roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!