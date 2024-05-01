In a shocking turn of events, the man who was arrested in Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment gunfire incident attempted suicide in jail. He was rushed to the nearby hospital, and the doctor tried saving him, but succumbing to the injuries, he died.

A report by ANI confirmed that Anuj Thapa, who was arrested on April 25 by Mumbai Police in connection to the gunfire attack outside Khandaan’s Galaxy Apartment, died by suicide.

The report said, “Salman Khan residence firing case | Accused Anuj Thapan, who attempted suicide in custody, has been declared dead by doctors at the hospital: Mumbai Police.”

Anuj Thapan, aged 32, allegedly, along with another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander, gave the weapons to the two men who fired outside the Galaxy Apartments. However, the investigation has not confirmed the reason for his suicide.

A senior officer from Maharashtra Police was quoted by NDTV saying, “All the policemen in the police station will be questioned by the CID (Criminal Investigation Department). There have been cases when people have died by suicide with a noose made from pajamas inside lock-ups. A policeman always guards the lock-up to ensure inmates don’t escape and also to keep an eye on suicide attempts.”

Two other men, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, have been arrested after their CCTV footage of firing shots at Galaxy Apartments went viral. Reports suggest that Anuj Thapan went to a toilet attached to the lock-up and took extreme steps.

He shared the lock-up with 10 other inmates. The lock-up is guarded by four to five policemen. Thapan was arrested from Punjab after a frantic search.

For the unversed, on April 14, two unidentified men, who were later identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, opened fire at Galaxy Apartments, causing a frenzy. Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, took responsibility for this incident. However, Salman Khan never reacted to the same.

