Mirzapur 2 Kab Aayega? Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram Tells The Family Man’s JK About His Son’s Curiosity

After Mirzapur, The Family Man and others, Amazon Prime Video India’s latest offering Paatal Lok is making news for both good and bad reasons. While a huge section of the audience has given thumbs up to the show, others are finding problems in it.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime has come up with an interesting crossover video of their shows The Family Man & Paatal Lok. In the video we see Paatal Lok’s Hathi Ram (Jaideep Ahlawat) having a conversation with The Family Man’s JK (Sharib Hashmi) about the case of 4 guys Jamuna Paar Police has just caught. They also talk about Hathi Ram’s tendencies of trying to being hero, his suspension, and how he is not suspended but just working from home. LOL!

While their convo is all things interesting and something that will surely entertain you, don’t miss the point when Hathi Ram tells JK that his son keeps on asking him about Mirzapur 2’s next season.

Watch the video below:

Well, we all are dying to see the next season of Mirzapur and here’s Amazon Prime playing with our feelings again and again. Not good, ha!

Even on their Instagram channel, they keep on teasing fans for the upcoming season of Mirzapur. Have a look at some posts.

Well, there’s so much more teasing out there and as Beena Tripathi always tells Kaleen Bhaiyya, “Hamesha garam karke thanda chorh dete hain” ye amazon wale!

Coming back to the video, we would like to appreciate everyone who has been involved in making it. The video has been shot in quarantine but it has come out in a really good way.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

