5 Tom Hanks Films On Amazon Prime Video That Should Be A Part Of Your Weekend Binge List

Tom Hanks is globally known for his path-breaking performances, and his fans were worried when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. However, they are much relieved now as the Academy award winning actor has recovered, and in fact had donated blood plasma in April to help other patients battling the novel coronavirus. He did that again recently as an aid for research work too.

Now, as the actor-filmmaker is doing his bit to help the world in these trying times, Koimoi lists down 5 Tom Hanks’ films that you can binge watch this weekend on Prime Video. It will help you beat the lockdown blues, gather some laughs and fall in love with this genius of an actor all over again.

Here you go:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Beginning with the most recent addition on Prime Video, this Marielle Heller directed 2019 biographical drama will guarantee a smile on your face throughout the film. It revolves around a troubled journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys), and how his life changes after he is asked to do a profile on the much loved television personality Fred Rogers, effortlessly played by Tom Hanks. His subtle yet moving and powerful performance was widely appreciated. In fact, as part of his prep, Hanks had reportedly watched around 8 million hours of Mister Rogers programming. Now isn’t that some dedication?

Cast Away

Did you know Tom Hanks had lost 55 pounds in four months to look the part in the second half of the film? Considered as one of his most memorable performances, this survival drama has the actor play a FedEx employee who is stuck on an uninhabited island after his plane crashes in the South Pacific. His struggle to survive on this island is both inspiring and nail-biting. If you are looking for hope in these tough times, then Cast Away is definitely a film for you.

Catch Me If You Can

What else do you need when Steven Spielberg is directing the film, and Tom Hanks along with Leonardo DiCaprio are playing the leads? I don’t think we need any more convincing. Another real-life based film, this 2002 release revolves around a conman played by DiCaprio and an FBI agent essayed by Hanks. What starts off as a cat and mouse chase, it unravels many layers as the film progresses to a befitting climax. Interestingly, the movie was filmed at more than 140 locations in Just 52 days. Unreal right?

The Terminal

Another Steven Spielberg gem, this comedy-drama focuses on an Eastern European tourist who is stranded at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport after being denied an entry in America, and unfortunately is also unable to return to his home country because of a military coup. What’s striking about this film is the innocence in Tom Hank’s performance, and of course the laughs. Not to forget, there is also a cameo from Spielberg’s daughter Sasha in the film. Let us know in the comments section below if you spot her.

Forrest Gump

Last on our list, but definitely not the least is this 1994 American comedy-drama. The Tom Hanks starrer spans several decades narrating the file of the titular character, who unintentionally influences a few historical events in the United States of America. Hanks had even bagged an Academy Award for his exceptional performance in the film. For the unversed, Forrest Gump is now being remade in Hindi as Lal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan playing the lead character. It goes without saying that there couldn’t have been anyone except Aamir Khan from Bollywood, who could have justified the original film and the performance. Can’t wait for it to release, but in the meanwhile make this your perfect weekend watch. Go ahead.

