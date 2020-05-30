DC Trivia #19: Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Would Rip Out The Pages Of Amber Heard’s Book, Here’s Why!

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Patrick Wilson released in 2018. It is cited as one of the amazing films by DC Extended universe. From the actors, performances and story, fans praised the movie for everything.

Often, actors on the sets prefer to do something interesting during their breaks. Amber Heard used to do the same on the sets of Aquaman. The actress loves reading books and did the same between the takes. But Jason Momoa would tear its pages randomly. Wondering why? Read on.

In our DC Trivia #19 today, we will tell you why Jason would rip out the pages of Amber’s books. In an interview with Good Morning America, the Aquaman actress said that he would do it so that she would pay attention to him. When it happened again and again, the actress kept her reading material in a special book bag made of greenscreen fabric. This helped Amber Heard to keep her books close even while doing visual effects shots.

After the success of Aquaman, DC will be bringing back the characters again on screen with the sequel. However, due to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard fiasco, fans want Warner Bros to replace the actress as Mera.

Recently, there were reports that Emilia Clarke might replace Amber as Mera in the film. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Warner Bros has also not reacted to fans’ demand of replacing Heard as Mera in their DC film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!