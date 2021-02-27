Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is getting more interesting. A couple of days ago, the makers left us spellbound with its teaser and garnered praises from all corners. While the video is still fresh in our minds, we have come across an update about the film – actress Alia Bhatt is all set to croon a track for the upcoming period drama.

As per a report, while Alia is lending her voice, the film’s director will compose it. Exciting news, right! Scroll down and read all the dough we got our hands-on.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production of Gangubai Kathiawadi told them, “Alia is a really good singer, while Mr. Bhansali is a celebrated composer, so the duo decided to collaborate for a song in the film. The composition will be in a more intense space and both Mr Bhansali and Alia are looking forward to it.”

Alia has previously lent her voice to track like Samjhawan Unplugged (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Ikk Kudi – Club Mix (Udta Punjab), Tum Se Hi – Reprise (Sadak 2), Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), among others. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Sanjay Leele Bhansali has provided the music for many songs, including Nagada Sang Dhol (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela), Deewani Mastaani (Bajirao Mastani), Udhal Ho (Malaal) and more.

Just yesterday, we told you that actor Ajay Devgn would be joining the Gangubai Kathiawadi team today to wrap up his portions. Talking about his role, a source revealed that he plays a powerful and impactful character, and Gangubai’s journey can never be complete without it. As per a report, he has been roped in to play the role of gangster Karim Lala in the SLB film. A massive set depicting Ajay’s character’s house has been created in Mumbai’s Filmcity studio.

Talking about Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration, the duo has worked together in the 1999 hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired and adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It sheds light on the life of Gangubai, aka The Madam of Kamathipura. For those who do not know, she was pushed into prostitution at an early age and later became an influential pimp with several ferocious gangsters in her clientele.

