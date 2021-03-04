One of the fittest girls in B-town, Vaani Kapoor, has dropped a hint that she will be looking to invest a lot of time in the coming months in the health, fitness and lifestyle space. Looks like something exciting is on the cards from this girl.

“Holistic lifestyle has been a part and parcel of my life even before I made my debut in Bollywood. I have always wanted to lead a healthy lifestyle and working out and eating right was always a top priority for me. I want to build something of my own in the health and nutrition space in the coming years and I have been researching the same for years now,” reveals Vaani Kapoor.

The gorgeous heroine has a super exciting lineup ahead in the movies and will be seen in back-to-back three releases Bellbottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani Kapoor says, “I want to actively promote and raise awareness about how important health is among the citizens of my country. Being healthy should be a top priority for us all, at all times. It really doesn’t take much to ensure that we are eating right and living right and I want to engage with people on the same.”

Though tight-lipped, Vaani Kapoor says she has tons of great ideas and she will be working round the clock to envision the feasibility of these ideas. She says, “I have many exciting ideas on this but it’s too premature for me to speak openly about it. As of now, I’m concentrating on being the best version of myself every single day and to showcase that to the people so that when I decide to start on my health journey, they will be convinced about it. I have to walk the talk and set examples for people to believe in my vision and I want to do just that for now.”

