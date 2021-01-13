Beyhadh has garnered a massive fan base over the years. And with that, actors like Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget have only witnessed a further high in their career. Season 2 of the Sony TV show was unfortunately pulled down amid the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Paras Madaan now reveals that the makers had plans to take it to OTT!

Paras played the role of Rajeev Chandra, Maya Jaisingh’s accomplice in Beyhadh 2. Ever since the serial went off-air, like others, Madaan struggled to find work amid the pandemic too! Things also didn’t work out for the romantic thriller show because there were too many twists and turns. Fans over a period of time lost interest and viewership dipped.

Paras Madaan has now claimed that the makers planned to take Beyhadh 2 to OTT. There was a lot of viewership there and the show would have blossomed. However, it was actress Jennifer Winget who objected to the decision, and the show eventually was decided to be taken off-air.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Paras Madaan revealed, “I am personally in favour of a TV show going on the web if it is doing good there. Had Jennifer not objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web, we would have done wonders with the show.”

Talking about the pandemic phase and not getting work, Paras continued, “Apart from meditating daily, I always start my day with positive affirmations, which I have been doing for the past several years. This helps me a lot to destress myself and stay calm and positive in life. In fact, I would recommend this to all the people who are in stress.”

Would you have wanted to view Beyhadh 2 and Jennifer Winget on OTT? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

