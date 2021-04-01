Sunil Grover is an ace comedian and there’s no second thought to it. But what if we say he’s ended up making a meme fest on his own this time? Well, that’s what happened when former The Kapil Sharma Show star wished Holi late to his massive fan base. Read on for all the details!

As we most know, this year Holi was celebrated on 29th March. But it seems the festival arrived a bit late for Sunil! The Bharat actor took to his Twitter account yesterday (31st March) and wished all his fans on the ‘late’ occasion!

“Happy Holi guys,” wrote Sunil Grover yesterday evening! The post attracted a massive trolling session. Many even took to the comment section and instead wished the actor for Diwali. Others asked the comedian if he was high on ‘bhaang.’

A Twitterati took to the comment section of the post shared by Sunil Grover and wrote, “I thought this Tweet you tweeted 3 days back but Jab bhang ka Nashua utara toh dheka It was 3hrs back aisay kon wish karta hai holi”

“Isn’t it too early for wishing for holi 2022? Dr.gulati: “ye kya baat huwi? Anyway happy holi! #BelatedWish,” wrote another.

Another questioned, “So late greetings for Holi. Holi has gone now. Is it a comedy still now or something else…….”

A fan went onto write, “Sir Holi khatm. bhang ka nasha aaj utara hai kya. Sorry don’t mind. Just kidding.”

Check out the post shared by Sunil Grover below:

Happy holi guys! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover has been missing from the Television screens since a long time now. The comedian was supposed to make a comeback with Gangs Of Filmistaan. But the show went off-air within a small fraction of time owing to the controversies.

