Kapil Sharma is celebrating his 40th birthday today and on the occasion of the same, we have got you a throwback story of the comedian where he spoke about how his life was pre-stardom. The comedian once revealed how he got her sister married by winning the The Great Indian Laughter Challenge prize money just in time of her marriage.

Kapil started his journey back in 2007 with the The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and won the same with a prize money of ₹10 lakh.

Back when Kapil Sharma was starting his career, this amount meant a lot to him. Talking about the same incident with a leading daily, the comedian once revealed, “In January, 2007, we fixed my sister’s marriage, but her mother-in-law wanted us to do a ring ceremony. We had ₹6 lakhs out of which 3.5 lakhs had been spent on my dad (his medical expenses), so we were left only with ₹2.5 lakhs to get her married. We could not have bought a ring with that money.”

Kapil continued and added, “I came to Mumbai in April and as luck would have it, I became the winner of Laughter Challenge winning ₹10 lakh. I called my sister at night, post the show and said, ‘Buy your ring.’ I then started doing shows and made ₹30 lakh. That was good enough to get her married.”

Kapil Sharma is one of the most successful comedians in our country right now. The 40-year-old comedian turned actor has also been featured in Forbes magazine’s India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2016 & 2017 respectively.

Back in 2015 in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kapil spoke about his struggle of 15 years and said, “The success of the show wasn’t overnight. I honed my skills, and got enough experience to know what would work. My show is popular, as we don’t have below-the-belt humour, which is the easiest thing to do. People trust us to have clean jokes that a family audience would enjoy without causing embarrassment. The audience relates to our jokes, and my team works really hard to deliver quality content every week.”

Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma!

