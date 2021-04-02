Last morning the world woke up to the sad news of Late veteran actor Kader Khan’s son Abdul Quddus demise. While his sudden death took everyone by shock, there were no details about the cause of death until now. Abdul breathed his last in Canada. Turns out his brother Sarfaraz’s wife has decided to open up on the same.

As per reports Abdul Quddus was in the hospital for the past 6 months. He has been living in Canada for years now. As per Sarfaraz’s wife Shahista, he lived very nearby to Late Kader Khan, who had taken off to Canada to spend some time with his kids back then. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Shahista exactly has to say.

Talking to ETimes, Shahista revealed that Abdul Quddus was battling renal problem for the past 15 years, and it only advanced in the past decade. Later Kader Khan’s son was hospitalised for 6 months, and last spoke on March 24. She said, “Well, Abdul was just in his mid-50s. He had a renal problem for 15 years, which aggravated with time. He had been undergoing dialysis for nearly 10 years. He was in the hospital for the last 6 months. We saw him talking last on March 24 when he was showing his arms and telling my husband in sign language that they were more muscular.”

Adding further Late Kader Khan’s daughter-in-law said that he went into a coma post that and never spoke again. She revealed that he breathed his last yesterday and the last rites have been done. “Post March 24, Abdul slipped into coma. After that he never spoke. The end came yesterday morning. The burial has been done,” said Shahista.

Meanwhile, when asked if Abdul Quddus’ late father Kader Khan was aware of his medical condition, she said, “Yes, he knew everything, but he had his own set of old-age complications. Abdul used to visit him sometimes in our house and just sit quietly by his side. It is really unfortunate that we have now lost Abdul too.”

Our deepest condolences to the family, and we pray that Abdul’s soul rests in peace.

