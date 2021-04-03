Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is only widening its reach every year. Every new generation would be aware of Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Babita (Munmun Dutta). The show has surpassed millions of records over the years. This time, it has left Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 behind. Read on for all the details.

Most would know that leading media firm, Ormax Media releases top leaders in the Television world every now and then. There remains a huge competition between shows like Taarak Mehta, Kundali Bhagya amongst others for TRPs and love from fans.

In the latest finding over the last week, it has been found that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is leading once again. The show is at the top in terms of audience interaction. It is followed by Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, Indian Idol 12 under Top 3.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya remain under top contenders. However, Kundali Bhagya is 4th on the list this time and Kumkum is at the 10th position. Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti has already started creating a lot of noise and the result is visible on the list. It is positioned at 7th place.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Mar 22-28) based on audience engagement #OrmaxTrueValue pic.twitter.com/dsgYcZzyuk — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta has undergone a lot of changes amid the pandemic. Neha Mehta left the show and was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar along with some more replacements.

Previously, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had spoken to us and shared how he was 100% happy about Sunayana joining the show.

“I’m 100% happy. People are used to watching old artists, so they are usually in denial. It is a bit difficult initially for the person who joins as a replacement. But Sunayana Fozdar is working really well and people will end up loving her as well,” he said.

