SidNaaz fans are still mourning. They cannot believe that they won’t be able to witness their favourite pair Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together even again. But a video of the actress blushing for her late friend is now going viral. It is from Honsla Rakh sets and will bring a smile to your face.

Shehnaaz was enjoying a happy moment with her on-screen son, Shinda Grewal on Honsla Rakh Sets. They were playing a game called ‘Akinator.’ A player is supposed to think of a character/movie/tv show/actor in mind and answer questions that pop up on the screen. Based on all the chosen options, the verdict will be the character that you were thinking about!

Shinda Grewal asked Shehnaaz Gill many questions like nationality, religion, if the person belongs to the television industry amongst others. There came a point where Shehnaaz answered if she likes someone from the Bigg Boss house, and she was visibly blushing.

By the end of the game, the answer popped up as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla. The actress was visibly blushing as she laughed with a friend in the video. Shinda Grewal himself shared the BTS video from sets.

Fans went crazy just when the video was noticed. Sidharth Shukla, as well as, Shehnaaz Gill fans have been trending Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ever since.

“Look at destiny d name we want to hear in real n we won’t now n heard in this sort of time …Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla reminded me of her telling”Sari duniyaa ko pata hai ki tu mera hai” in the last WKW,” a user wrote.

Look at destiny d name we want to hear in real n we won't now n heard in this sort of time …Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla reminded me of her telling"Sari duniyaa ko pata hai ki tu mera hai" in the last WKW ! — Anju kalra ♥️♥️ #SidNaaz ♥️♥️ (@Anjukalra17) October 4, 2021

Another wrote, “When she said “Shehnaaz kaur gill shukla” my heart skiped a beat. I WANT THEM. I NEED THEM.”

When she said "Shehnaaz kaur gill shukla" my heart skiped a beat.

I WANT THEM. I NEED THEM. pic.twitter.com/jQDNWB4iKa — 𝑆𝒊𝒎𝒓𝒂𝒏 (@Chalhatttt) October 4, 2021

“I don’t know why, but I am very happy when I saw Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trending. Sid would be blushing from somewhere,” wrote another.

I don't know why, but I am very happy when I saw Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trending. Sid would be blushing from somewhere ❤ pic.twitter.com/VeQDDO1mk3 — Sankalp Sahu (@sankkalp_) October 4, 2021

