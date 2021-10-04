Advertisement

Pauda, Chal Mera Putt 2, Qismat 2 and now Chal Mera Putt 3 – Yet another Punjabi film has turned out to be a success at the box office. Though the quantum of the kind of success that the Punjabi comedy would turn out to be is yet to be seen, the fact that the opening has turned out to be good is half the battle won already.

During its opening weekend, the film scored close to 5 crores* at the box office and that’s fine for a regional film that primarily has audiences in Punjab and parts of Delhi NCR. Theatres would be open in Maharashtra from 22nd October and before that each such small win also deserves to be celebrated since that indicates at least state-level markets opening up.

The film should cross 10 crores by the close of the second weekend and a lifetime of 15 crores is a possibility. One wonders though whether the film would have scored even higher had there been some sort of publicity at least since there was no real release announcement, hype or hoopla around the promotion or any marketing per se. The makers primarily were riding on the popularity of the franchise and while that has ensured the kind of opening which has eventually come, there could have been more for sure if the push was better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

