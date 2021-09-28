Advertisement

Last Saturday, Rohit Shetty shared a new release date for Sooryavanshi. As Akshay Kumar said, he and Rohit were waiting for theatres in Maharashtra to reopen. Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Shetty played an important role in getting a green signal from the Maharashtra government.

Last week, Rohit shared a picture with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. It was right from the meeting he attended to discuss the reopening of theatres post-COVID second wave. It’s learnt that Rohit’s goodwill and reputation helped him in playing a mediator between the film industry and the government.

“Rohit Shetty has garnered a lot of respect and awe from the police force and the government, thanks to his films like Singham. He’s also one of the top directors and hence, he was the right person to negotiate on behalf of the industry. And as expected, he has done his job very well,” one trade expert said while talking to Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit Shetty will reportedly meet Uddhav Thackeray for one more time. On behalf of the fraternity, Shetty will be meeting to discuss if night shows are permitted. As we all know, cinemas are operating at 50% occupancy and with no night shows in place, theatre owners/exhibitors are suffering a huge loss.

“If cinemas are allowed to operate till 10:00 pm, then the last show will be held at 6:45 or 7:30 pm, depending on the film’s length. With the 50% occupancy rule expected to be in place when cinemas reopen, a night curfew can further hamper the business. Here’s hoping that Uddhav Thackeray allows theatres to have night shows, provided they take care of all the safety measures,” the report reads further.

