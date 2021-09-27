Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash’s name has been making headlines every now and then these days. Colors TV has released a new promo that has confirmed the entry of the beauty for the upcoming season of Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 15. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Rohit Shetty lashed out at her while she was a part of his show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Tejasswi managed to grab the attention of her fans while she was a part of KKK 10.

In one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Tejasswi Prakash was upset with Rohit Shetty when he favoured Amruta Khanvilkar over her. The Swarigini actress said, “Rohit sir ne Amruta ko advantage diya. Mere pair jal gaya hai issliye (Rohit Shetty has given Amruta advantage as I can’t perform better due to my leg being burnt because of the earlier task).”

Tejasswi Prakash shared a great rapport with Rohit Shetty on the show and thought that she would get away with the remarks that she made on the director.

But this didn’t go well with the Sooryavanshi director and blasting at the actress, Rohit said, “Mai yaha taxi mey baith kar nahi aaya hu, bahut mehnat ki hai yaha pahuchne ke liye (I’ve not come this far by any shortcut and have worked hard to reach where I am today). Stay in your limits. I can throw you out of the show.”

Nonetheless, Tejasswi Prakash took the criticism in a positive manner and continued to strive on the show.

However, the beauty left the show after getting severely injured in the eye but made it to the top 5 contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Her fans were disheartened over her forced elimination but still cheered for her.

Are y’all all excited to see Tejasswi Prakash on Bigg Boss 15? Tell us in the comments below.

