Advertisement

Health is wealth. When your health deteriorates, one becomes desperate for many things including finding a job and paying off the bills. One such person to be going through the same is Lagaan actress Parveena. This actress, who shared screen space with Aamir Khan in the 2001 Oscar-nominated film, suffered a brain stroke last year and has not been keeping well. But, she is keen to return to work.

In a recent conversation, she opened up about seeking help from Aamir and even why she is looking for work as a casting director and not an actor. Read on.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with ETimes, Parveena said she is hesitant to seek financial help openly. This Lagaan co-star of Aamir Khan said, “My family has always helped and there are few friends who look out for me, as well. All I want now is some financial help till the time my health is not good. I want work as a casting director and would request production houses to give me work.”

In fact, Parveena has received some help from the film industry till now. Last year from Akshay Kumar and CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes’ Association) came forward to her aid, and this year Sonu Sood helped her out. When asked by the publication what she expects from her Lagaan co-star Aamir Khan, she said, “I need to work and plead to him to give me work.”

She added, “Aamir bhai doesn’t know about my illness. If he had known, he would have definitely helped me. As we all know that he has helped his co-stars from ‘Lagaan’ including Sri Vallabh Vyas. All I want to tell him is, mujhe apne office mein kaam de do (give me some work in your office please).”

Opening up about her decision to want work as a casting director instead of an actor, Parveena said, “I have had arthritis from 2012 and the condition of my hands has become such that I cannot work as an actor, any more. After my health improved a while ago, I had started working as a casting director. I want to continue with that work and it is imperative that I am employed to be able to take care of myself.”

Talking about Parveena, the actress has around 17 films to her credit, including Kohraam, Laal Salaam, Pinjar, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo and more. She has also been part of several serials and a few commercials.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Next Delay Reason Revealed & It Has A ‘Canada’ Connect

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube