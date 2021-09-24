Advertisement

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, who is the father of young actress Ananya Panday, shares how Ananya, just like her mother, does not have cooking skills but instead cooks up stories! Chunky also shares more family secrets from the Panday household.

Chunky was present along with Ananya for a special episode of the show Star vs Food S2.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday took the challenge of making an elaborate high tea spread under the guidance of Chef Freny Fernandes, Owner & Pastry Chef at Moner, in Mumbai. She attempted a French savoury dish ‘Gougere’ and dessert ‘Macaroons’, two extremely intricate and difficult dishes considering Chef Freny does not accept anything other than perfection going out of her kitchen.

Sharing some funny anecdotes, Chunky Panday said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me, but Ananya has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”

Chunky reminisces a food memory from when he went to wife Bhavana’s house for dinner before their wedding, “See Ananya, I don’t blame you if you’ve gone slightly wrong because it’s a hereditary problem, in our family no one knows how to cook I mean especially from the mother’s side no one knows how to cook (laughs) but let me tell you an incident around our marriage.

“Bhavana is a Delhi girl, and I was invited to their house for dinner…beautiful butter chicken, Chinese everything was served and I ‘dabo-ed dabo-ed’ and ate and all and then Bhavana’s mom tells me… Nani (For Ananya) tells me ‘ke Bhavana ne sab kuch banaye hai’ and then I went to the kitchen to check, and I saw all these dabbas from different restaurants. I swear I said yes immediately. Then on the third day of our wedding night at home the cook had run away and then I told Bhavana why don’t you cook and she made butter chicken … and it was RAW.”

Sharing why she took up the challenge of cooking, Ananya Pandy said, “So the reason why I actually had this is because I feel like sometimes people forget the little things in life, so it was all about the little things that make you happy… and I feel like you know, y’all do so much…handle all my tantrums and everything, so I needed to do something special for you guys.”

Star vs Food S2 releases on discovery+.

Must Read: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Romantic Pose A Part Of Indian Sign Language Dictionary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube