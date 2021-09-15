Advertisement

We often wonder about the salaries of Bollywood celebrities’ bodyguards. Little did we know, they make a hefty amount of money every year and totally deserve it. Today, we bring you the salary of Aamir Khan’s bodyguard who gets paid a whopping amount and is a school dropout. Scroll below to read the scoop!

A while ago Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard salary was going viral on the internet.

According to Times Now, Aamir Khan’s bodyguard named Yuvraj Ghorpade’s annual salary is Rs 2 crores. Yes, that’s right. You heard it. The superstar enjoys a massive fan following and his bodyguard totally deserves this kind of amount keeping in mind the security status for the actor.

Reportedly, Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade is a school dropout and joined security agency after doing a few odd jobs at the age of 16. Isn’t this wonderful how well this man has done for himself? Well, life has something different planned for him to use his talents to optimum use.

Recently, Aamir was spotted with his costar Kareena Kapoor Khan and it appeared as if they were discussing the movie. Here the Ki & Ka actress was seen wearing her usual clothes whereas the actor was seen in something different, probably his character’s outfit. For those who don’t know Amir will be playing the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ superhit movie Forrest Gump.

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan paying a whopping amount of salary to his bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade? Tell us in the comments below.

