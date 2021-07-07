Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state in paying glowing tributes to the legend called Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday morning aged 98.

Terming him as the ‘Mayanayak’ of his generation, Koshyari recalled how he was so fascinated by Dilip Kumar that he watched his blockbuster “Mughal-E-Azam” twice, back-to-back.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t watch any films thereafter ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ remained the first and the last film I watched. Dilip Kumar was a legend, nobody can take his place,” said the Governor.

Thackeray, calling Dilip Kumar’s passing as a bright shining star that has fallen from the silver screen, said the legendary actor will forever remain in the hearts of his fans.

“Dilip Kumar dominated the film industry with his diverse roles and versatile acting His career was one of the highlights of the Indian Cinema, and he will forever remain the hearts of his fans,” the CM said.

He recalled how Dilip Kumar enjoyed a close relationship with his father, the late Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray and both nourished an inseparable bond of arts.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Dilip Kumar’s demise has shattered the ‘beacon of Indian Cinema’ and the country has lost a great artist of the century.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said: “Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Devendra Fadnavis remembered how “we grew up watching his films” and the patriotic roles enacted by the versatile actor in films like “Kranti” and “Karma” are unforgettable.

“He was a World Record holder for winning the maximum number of awards as an actor I had the privilege to honour him with the ‘Padma Vibhushan’ at his home (in Dec. 2015). History of Indian Cinema will fondly remember him forever,” said Fadnavis.

BJP’s Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar said that known for his inspiring performances, Dilip Kumar will be “missed not only by his Bollywood fans but people all over the world”.

State Samajwadi Party President Abu Asim Azmi said that Dilip Saab was “not only a great actor, but an excellent human being” who was always at the forefront in serving people in society.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, BJP State President Chandrakant Patil, Maha Vikas Aghadi government Ministers Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Nawab Malik and others recalled his sterling contributions to the film fraternity and society at large and condoled his wife Saira Banu Khan.

Farmers’ activist and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, according to MoS status, said that “Dilip Kumar’s passing marks the end of a glorious era”.

“Whenever the future generations think about him, they will find it hard to believe that there was a great, talented personality, Dilip Kumar, in the film world,” said Tiwari emotionally.

The Bollywood Thespian is remembered for many of his immortal films, especially the bouquet of the 25 all-time superhits which mesmerizes his fans even today.

These are: “Jugnu” (1947), “Shaheed” and “Mela” (1948), “Andaaz” (1949), “Babul” (1950), “Deedar” (1951), “Daag” (1952), “Footpath” and “Aan” (1953), “Amar”, “Devdas” and “Azaad” (1955), “Musafir” and “Naya Daur” (1957), “Yahudi” and “Madhumati” (1958), “Kohinoor” (1960), “Mughal-E-Azam” (1960/2004), “Ganga Jamuna” (1961), “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967), “Sungharsh” (1968), “Shakti” (1982), “Mashaal” (1984), “Karma” (1986), “Saudagar” (1991).

