Legendary star Dilip Kumar passed away early in the morning today at the age of 98. The late actor, dubbed as The Tragedy King, had an amazing body of work in Indian cinema with Devdas being one of them. His performance in the film is still remembered today. However, there’s another actor who portrayed the deeply tragic character was none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

While the 1955 classic was helmed by Bimal Roy, the 2002 blockbuster was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both the films were a big-screen adaptation of Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. The novel has been made into films in many Indian languages.

Back in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan launched the book ‘The Dialogue of Devdas’ by Nasreen Munni Kabir. During the event, King Khan admitted that he believes nobody can imitate the thespian. As reported by Indian Express, he said, “I was a fool to say I will do ‘Devdas’, I feel I shouldn’t have done it. I have a very deep regard for the fact that my parents loved ‘Devdas’. I was young and it was very stupid of me to do it. But I had the blessings of Dilip Sahib.”

When asked whether he tried to copy Dilip Kumar, SRK said, “You can’t imitate Dilip sahib. No one can dare copy him and whoever does so, are idiots like me.” Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is known for its spectacular locations and lavish clothes. It was one of the expensive films made in Bollywood of that time.

However, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he would not have taken the role if it is offered today. The superstar said, “As I am getting mature, hopefully, more intelligent, I would not have been able to do it at this point of a time. I think ‘Devdas’ did great for me. It was made so beautifully that whoever would have done it, it would have looked good.”

Khan also said, “Like every Indian mother, my mother also thought I am just like…I look like Dilip Kumar…only a mother can say this. I cannot become like Dilip sahib and can’t even think of it. But now I feel at least her soul would be a bit at rest with my presence here.”

