'Dilip Kumar Was Blessed With Unparalleled Brilliance", Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences over the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Modi said Dilip Ji will be remembered as a “cinematic legend” and his death is a loss to the cultural world.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98. He died at the private Hinduja Hospital where he had been admitted for certain breathing issues.

Even Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the generosity of the late actor and called him the greatest actor of his generation. Imran Khan remembered how Kumar helped raised funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital.

Pakistan PM wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

