Legendary Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar, left for heavenly abode much to everyone’s dismay. The legendary actor was not only beloved by the Indian masses but was looked up to by Pakistanis as well. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who mourns the death of the actor, revealed how his generosity helped raise funds for the SKMTH project.

The legendary actor had been admitted to the PD Hinduja Hospital on June 30 owing to several age-related health issues. His family friend Faisal Farooqui shared the heartbreaking news of the legendary actor passing away. Now several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor have gathered at his house to pay respects to the late actor.

As the world mourns the loss of the legendary actor, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recalled the generosity of the late actor and called him the greatest actor of his generation. Imran Khan remembered how Kumar helped raised funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Hospital.

Pakistan PM wrote, “Saddened to learn of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched. This is the most difficult time – to raise first 10% of the funds & his appearance in Pak & London helped raise huge amounts.”

In another tweet, Imran Khan wrote, “Apart from this, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor.”

For the unversed, SKMCH&RC is located in Lahore, Pakistan, which was the first project of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. The project was the brainchild of Imran Khan.

Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar on December 11, 1922. He moved to Mumbai in the 1930s. His ancestral home called ‘House of Dilip Kumar,’ was converted into a national heritage monument by then Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The house is located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Peshawar. The late actor even kissed the soil emotionally as he returned to visit his home in 1988. Nine years later, the legendary actor was honoured with Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian honour of Pakistan, for his contribution to the field of arts.

