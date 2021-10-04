Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been called the king of romance by his fans for a reason; the actor has thought the language of love with his films. However, the Don star – who is happily married to Gauri Khan, had earlier recalled getting beaten up for calling a girl his girlfriend, and it was not Gauri.

SRK married Gauri back in 1991 after falling in love with her at a party in 1984, they dated for six years before tying the nuptial knot. The couple is caring parents of three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Back in 2016, while appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, Shah Rukh Khan shared a hilarious incident when he was beaten by a bunch of Delhi boys for calling a girl his girlfriend and jokingly he confessed that he now calls his wife Gauri Khan ‘Bhabhi,’ whenever he’s in Delhi with her.

Shah Rukh Khan shared, “Main Green Park mein tha maine ek girlfriend banai thi nai nai. Girlfriend kya thi, Delhi waale jaise bolte hai girlfriend kuch nahi thi aise hi sath main ghoom rahi thi bechari ladki… toh main ja raha tha kuch gunde type ladke ek din mere ko rok lia bola ki ‘yeh kaun hai’ toh main thoda Colombus school ka tha maine kaha ‘she’s my girlfriend’. He said ‘girlfriend nahi hai teri bhabhi hai’.”

He further elaborated, “Girlfriend ka friend khatam nahi hua do koot koot ke maare unhone mujhe. Ek ke haath main na kullad tha kullad de ke maara mere muh pe. Ab yeh zamana aagaya hai main biwi ke sath bhi Delhi main nikalta hun koi puchta hai kaun hai main kehta hun meri bhabhi hai.”

Meanwhile, the Zero actor cancelled his recent shooting schedule to be in Mumbai after his son Aryan Khan was detained by NCB over his involvement in a drug party. The star kid is currently in judicial custody.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for YRF’s Pathan, along with Atlee Kumar’s untitled thriller and he has also signed Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

